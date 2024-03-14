Next Article

Bang Yedam and aespa's Winter to release duet in April

By Aikantik Bag 11:46 am Mar 14, 202411:46 am

What's the story Exciting news for K-pop fans as former TREASURE member Bang Yedam is teaming up with aespa's Winter for a fresh digital single, as announced by GF Entertainment. The duet will be released on April 2. This unexpected collaboration has fans buzzing with anticipation for the song's release, which promises a lively rhythm and tempo, perfectly capturing the essence of spring.

Career

Recent and upcoming works of the duo

Since joining GF Entertainment in August 2023, Bang has made waves as a solo artist with his debut extended play, Only One. On the other hand, K-pop sensation aespa is gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK PARALLEL LINE 2024, kicking off in July in Seoul. SM Entertainment has also revealed that aespa will be dropping new tunes in the first half of 2024, which fans can expect to hear during their upcoming concert tour.

