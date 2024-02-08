FIFTY FIFTY to make a comeback in June

FIFTY FIFTY shares plan to make a comeback in June

What's the story Get ready, music fans! The K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY is gearing up for a major comeback this June after a member shake-up. Their agency, ATTRAKT, has been working closely with Keena, an original member, to finalize the new lineup by April and drop some fresh tunes by June. The agency also shared a statement regarding the same.

ATTRAKT's statement regarding the comeback

The statement read: "We recently began the reorganization of members centering around Keena. We plan to confirm the group [member] lineup around April and release new music around June." The group debuted back in November 2022 with the track Cupid which became an instant hit. Ever since then, they have been in a legal soup.

Legal issues between the group and agency

The group faced legal battles with ATTRAKT. In June 2023, they sought to suspend their exclusive contracts with the agency. Amid the drama, Keena rejoined ATTRAKT, resulting in the termination of contracts for members Saena, Sio, and Aran. In response, ATTRAKT filed civil suits against the ousted members. With the news of their comeback, fans are eagerly waiting for some brilliant music.