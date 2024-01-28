Rumors

How did the romantic gossip between the two start?

On Saturday, a netizen's eyewitness account shared on social media claimed, "I happened to see [Cha] in Los Angeles." Accompanying the post was a photo capturing what appears to be his cafe rendezvous with a woman, speculated to be Eisley. However, a now-deleted X/Twitter post by a prominent American hairstylist later cited her makeup work with Eisley for a scene in Cha's forthcoming music video. This scene is believed to be shot in the cafe.

Twist in tale

Plot twist: Eisley to feature in Cha's music video

After the news of Eisley and Cha's rumored romance surfaced, it was discovered that the former would appear in Cha's upcoming solo album. The images of the two together are actually glimpses from a music video shoot, per reports. Born in 1993 to actor Olivia Hussey (known for 1968's Romeo and Juliet) and musician David Glen Eisley, Eisley has appeared in TV series like The Secret Life of the American Teenager and I Am the Night.

Insights

Eisley's diverse acting portfolio

Apart from starring in TV series, Eisley has also appeared in films such as Underworld: Awakening (2012) and Kite (2014). In 2015, she signed on to play the titular character in the film adaptation of VC Andrews's novel My Sweet Audrina (2016). She also starred in the 2016 horror-thriller The Curse of Sleeping Beauty. Most recently, Eisley portrayed Tillie Gardner in Dead Reckoning (2020), Lucy in Every Breath You Take (2021), and Lee-Grace Dougherty in American Outlaws (2023).

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, know about Cha's upcoming projects and fan-con tour

In addition to his solo album, Cha is set to star in the upcoming K-drama Wonderful World, premiering in March. He will also unveil his debut solo album's songs on stage at his first fan concert at Jamsil Arena in Seoul, South Korea, on February 17. Furthermore, Cha will embark on an extensive Asia fan-con tour, titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute, covering countries like Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and more throughout the year.