Kyuhyun's agency issues statement against impersonators, warns fans

Entertainment 1 min read

By Aikantik Bag 02:32 pm Dec 20, 202302:32 pm

Kyuhyun's agency reacts to impersonators and financial scams

The case of impersonation and phishing scams have been quite prevalent, especially when posing as known celebrities. Antenna, the agency representing K-pop sensation Kyuhyun has issued a warning about impersonation attempts by releasing a statement on the Weverse community. Recently, the agency discovered someone posing as Kyuhyun and attempting to exploit fans for financial gain.

Antenna clarified the contacting procedure of the artist

In a statement, Antenna stated, "Given the potential for financial harm, Antenna is diligently reporting such comments and accounts." Antenna also emphasized that neither artists nor agency staff members engage in personal contact or make financial requests. They encouraged fans to stay informed by checking Weverse notices to avoid potential harm.

Kyuhyun gearing up for 'Restart's release

On a positive note, Kyuhyun is gearing up for the release of his new EP, Restart, which will be available on various music platforms starting on January 9, 2024. Recently, the makers also shared a concept photo shoot for the upcoming album. Fans are looking forward to starting the year with a bang!

