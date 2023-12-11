Ankita Lokhande intervenes as Abhishek Kumar age-shames Vicky Jain

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Ankita Lokhande intervenes as Abhishek Kumar age-shames Vicky Jain

By Aikantik Bag 02:14 pm Dec 11, 202302:14 pm

'Bigg Boss 17' is streaming now on JioCinema

Bigg Boss Season 17 is keeping its audience hooked with drama-packed episodes, especially with the recent heated argument between contestants Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain. Once close as brothers, the two have now found themselves at loggerheads. The latest spat involved Kumar age-shaming Jain, exclaiming, "Challiss saal ka hogaya aur ye kar raha hai (You're 40 and doing this)."

2/3

Lokhande defended her husband

Kumar, who was once considered Jain's sidekick, has distanced himself from his former pal after being told he's easily influenced by Jain. During their recent clash, Jain's wife-actor Ankita Lokhande intervened, urging Kumar to mind his language. However, Kumar insisted that Jain had labeled him a "criminal." It seems like the upcoming week will be quite intense in the Bigg Boss house.

3/3

Twitter Post