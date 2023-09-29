'Darran Chhoo' trailer: Karan Patel's debut feature looks underwhelming

'Darran Chhoo' trailer: Karan Patel's debut feature looks underwhelming

'Darran Chhoo' trailer is out

Karan Patel is a household name for Indian TV viewers. The actor is finally gearing up for his celluloid debut with Darran Chhoo. The makers have unveiled the trailer. The theme is promising on paper but seems to get lost in translation during execution. The movie is set to release on October 13 in theaters across India. Patel fans are excited for this.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The film revolves around a middle-class man's struggle to find a job and his dilemma between life and death. The movie is also headlined by the adept Ashutosh Rana. The cast includes Manoj Joshi and Saanand Verma, among others. The movie is helmed by Bharat Ratan. The project is bankrolled by Minoo Patel and Ankita Bhargava Patel under the White Lion Entertainment banner.

