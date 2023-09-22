'Nach Baliye,' 'Comedy Cirus': Birthday girl Sana Saeed's reality shows

Written by Isha Sharma September 22, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to actor Sana Saeed!

We first met her in Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and she instantly won our hearts for her portrayal as the determined and cute Anjali. Cut to 2012, Sana Saeed made her big screen debut as an adult with Johar's Student of the Year and since then, has been a participant in several leading reality shows. On her 35th birthday, take a look.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

In 2013, Saeed participated in the sixth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she was seen alongside choreographer Tushar Kalia. Though the duo finished in sixth place, they earned praise for their mastery of dance forms such as aerial contemporary, acrobatic, and afro. This season was eventually won by actor Drashti Dhami and dancer Salman Yusuff Khan.

'Nach Baliye 7'

Saeed's predilection toward dancing took her to another couple-based popular dancing reality show, Nach Baliye. She participated in its seventh season alongside Deepesh Patel and the duo had a decent journey—they were among the top five jodis out of the 13 couples that participated in the show. This season was judged by Marzi Pestonji, Preity Zinta, and Chetan Bhagat.

'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'

Apart from showcasing her prowess in dancing, Saeed has also taken up the opportunity to tap into the unknown and fight her fears through Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Hosted by Arjun Kapoor and shot in Argentina, the stunt-based reality show aired on Colors TV in 2016. Saeed had a laudable journey on this show and emerged as the first runner-up.

'Comedy Circus Returns'

In addition to dancing and channeling her adventurous side, Saeed has showcased her versatility through comedy. In 2018, she participated in Comedy Cirus Returns, and while talking about the show, she once said, "I'm doing a lot of variations...I get to change my voice and play an old character. We don't get to do so much of variation [in movies]."

