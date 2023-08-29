Happy birthday, Nagarjuna: Actor's must-watch acclaimed films for movie buffs

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 29, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

South sensation Nagarjuna celebrates 64th birthday on Tuesday

Tollywood's most celebrated actor, Akkineni Nagarjuna, has etched his name in the audiences' minds in a career spanning three decades. From his early breakthroughs as a child artist to his recent successes (The Ghost), Nagarjuna has consistently delivered remarkable performances that have not only enthralled audiences but also earned him critical acclaim. On the superstar's 64th birthday, we gather his most acclaimed roles.

'Siva' (1989)

Among Nagarjuna's most notable films is Siva—a 1989 release, written and directed by Ram Gopal Verma, which revolved around the clash between Siva—a college student who turns into a gangster—and crime lord Bhavani. Notably, Siva garnered immense acclaim for its performances and sound design. Siva collected a remarkable Rs. 5.8cr share in the Telugu version—emerging as the highest-grossing film in Tollywood during that era.

'Geethanjali' (1989)

Another notable film in Nagarjuna's repertoire is the Mani Ratnam-directed Geethanjali, which featured Girija in the titular role. In this, the narrative revolves around a carefree young man whose life takes a drastic turn after he is diagnosed with terminal cancer. In a 2019 interview, Nagarjuna shared how he was concerned about the emotional kissing scene that wasn't likely to withstand Censor's scrutiny.

'Hello Brother' (1994)

Remember the action-comedy Judwaa (1997), starring Salman Khan? Interestingly, its inspiration can be traced back to Nagarjuna's 1994 film Hello Brother, which, in turn, drew inspiration from the Hong Kong action-comedy Twin Dragons, released in 1992. Helmed by EVV Satyanarayana, this blockbuster hit showcased Nagarjuna's ability to seamlessly transition between multiple roles. Notably, the film also became the highest-grossing Telugu movie in 1994.

'Annamayya' (1997)

Annamayya—a hagiographical film—depicts the life of the 15th-century saint. It clinched eight Nandi Awards, three Filmfare Awards, and two National Film Awards. Upon its release, the film attained the status of a cult classic and credit goes to Nagarjuna's incredible portrayal of the titular character. Directed by K Raghavendra Rao, the film also featured Mohan Babu, Suman, Ramya Krishna, and Bhanupriya in pivotal roles.

