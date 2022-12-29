Entertainment

'G2': Adivi Sesh announces 'Goodachari's sequel with motion poster

'G2' will be officially launched on January 9

Actor Adivi Sesh announced the sequel to his hit 2018 spy thriller Goodachari. He announced the news on Twitter while sharing a stylish motion poster. Titled G2, the sequel will be directed by debutant Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. The film's official launch will happen on January 9 with a special video. Read on to know more information about the upcoming movie.

Why does this story matter?

It is reported that G2 will have a pan-India release.

To recall, its first installment was made in Telugu and later dubbed in Hindi as Intelligent Khiladi.

Since the actor's previous movie Major was received well across the country, this pan-India release is a smart move.

And G2 director Sirigineedi had already collaborated with Sesh in Major as its editor.

What does the motion poster show?

The motion poster shows Sesh holding a gun on the backdrop of power-paced background music. "#G2 it is! Just a little taste for the New Year. An Epic Action Film visualized by our Brilliant Director @vinaykumar7121. You will know what I mean when you see our "Pre Vision" Video. We will launch MASSIVE on Jan 9 in Mumbai & Delhi. #HappyNewYear guys," Shesh wrote.

Know more about the sequel

G2 is being jointly produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd. The makers are yet to announce the other cast members of the movie. The first part of the film starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, and Supriya Yarlagadda in important roles.

Sesh gave two hits this year

Sesh has had an eventful year as both his movies released this year (Major and HIT: The Second Case) were megahit ventures. HIT: The Second Case was bankrolled by Prashanti Tipirneni along with Telugu superstar Nani bankrolled the second part under Wall Poster Cinema. His film Major was a biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and it was helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.