Entertainment

Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan's 'Captain India' pushed indefinitely: Report

Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan's 'Captain India' pushed indefinitely: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 29, 2022, 05:46 pm 2 min read

'Captain India' has been pushed indefinitely

Director Hansal Mehta's film with actor Kartik Aaryan has been pushed indefinitely, as per a new report in Bollywood Hungama. Both collaborators have been in buzz for their recent works. Aaryan has been touted as one of the rising stars of Hindi cinema. Though there is no official announcement regarding this, the busy schedules of both can be a reason.

Why does this story matter?

Kartik Aaryan has become one of the most sought-after actors in recent years. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has had a very good 2022 with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. His journey in Bollywood has been inspiring and the actor is currently busy with multiple projects.

Whereas, the Omerta director has been loved for his recent works on OTT.

Reason behind the postponement

The project was tentatively titled Captain India and a source told Bollywood Hungama that the film has been pushed indefinitely. The source refrained from calling the film a shelved project and said, "You cannot say that the film has been shelved since both Kartik and Hansal are still keen on doing the film. They will get to it when both have time and dates."

Busy schedules of both the director and actor

The Dhamaka actor is currently busy with Shehzada and Satyaprem ki Katha, whereas Mehta got done with Modern Love: Mumbai and will be busy with Scam 2023. The source also stated that apart from this, the director also has two other projects in his kitty. Another source close to the duo revealed that the film is very much on the cards.

Fun banter on Instagram

Last year in October the director and actor got into a fun Instagram banter when Aaryan shared a photo in an aircraft. Mehta had asked jokingly, "Udaa raha hai ya udd raha hai Captain India?" to which the actor replied, "@hansalmehta Sir abhi Captain India ud raha hai.. Udana aapse seekhunga." Fans are quite excited to see this combination. Keeping fingers crossed!

Instagram Post

A post shared by on

Everything we know about 'Captain India'

As per an earlier report by Variety, the film's plot is set in a war-torn country and the story is inspired by true events. Aaryan will be essaying the role of a pilot spearheading the rescue mission. The film is supposedly bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Harman Baweja (Baweja Studios). Aaryan and Mehta combo will be an interesting combination to watch.