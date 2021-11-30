Now Netflix's 'Dhamaka' is Kartik Aaryan's highest-rated venture on IMDb

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 30, 2021, 06:54 pm

'Dhamaka' is doing wonders for Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has hit it out of the park with his latest release Dhamaka. The direct-to-OTT launch has been raking in impressive viewership, leaving its mark on fellow Netflix releases. Apart from this, the Ram Madhvani directorial has also become the highest-rated film in the actor's career, as per the IMDb (Internet Movie Database). Here is more on this.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Hindi-language thriller wasn't another film forced to come out on an OTT platform due to the pandemic. Instead, it was crafted with Netflix in mind. And the logistics have worked pretty well. It was the fifth most-watched non-English film globally on the app last week, as per data from Netflix Top 10. Dhamaka garnered a poor to average critical rating though.

Numbers crunch

Right now, 'Dhamaka' stands at 7.9/10 on IMDb

Coming to the IMDb rating, at the time of writing, Dhamaka boasts of a fair score of 7.9/10 with 33K votes. Last week, it was standing on 8.1/10, so there is a possibility that the rating might drop further with more viewers voting on the site. And this might challenge the film's standing, as Aaryan's other ventures are not that far behind.

Popularity

Aaryan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' movies are next in line

Interestingly both Pyaar Ka Punchnama (7.6/10) and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (7.2/10) are the actor's highest-rated ventures after Dhamaka. Following on their toes is another Luv Ranjan offering, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with 7.1/10. Luka Chuppi (6.3), Akaash Vani (6.3), Pati Patni Aur Woh (5.7), and Love Aaj Kal (4.7) are further behind. Notably, all the films have significantly lesser votes than Dhamaka.

What next

Despite what reports say, Aaryan has several projects coming up

Aaryan tried out a new concept in Dhamaka and it has reaped results. So we will be watching out for his upcoming ventures. Although the 31-year-old's exit from Karan Johar's Dostana 2 birthed several controversies, Aaryan's kitty is full and brimming. His long-delayed horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be released in March 2022. Shehzada and Freddy, among others, are in the production stage.