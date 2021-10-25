Kartik Aaryan kick-starts his 'Shehzada' journey alongside Kriti Sanon

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 25, 2021, 07:12 pm

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' releases on November 4, 2022

Kartik Aaryan, who is awaiting the release of his OTT debut Dhamaka next month, has already hopped onto his next, Shehzada. Rohit Dhawan is helming this film, for which Aaryan's Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon has been roped in as the female lead. The Love Aaj Kal star took to his social media accounts today to update his fans about this development.

Details

Aaryan's back is toward the camera. Hiding his look?

Aaryan, who is playing Arjun Pathak in his upcoming movie Dhamaka, shared a picture with the caption "#Shehzada shuru.." probably from the sets of his film. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is seen holding a clapboard, while letting his back face the camera. Is he consciously trying to hide his look? Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, written-directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Twitter Post

Role

He will play Arjun's role, Sanon Pooja Hegde's part

In Shehzada, the 30-year-old will be seen playing Arjun's part from the Telugu film, while Sanon will be stepping in the shoes of Pooja Hegde. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, one of the biggest hits in Telugu industry, earned a solid Rs. 262cr at the box office. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill and Allu Arvind, the flick co-stars Sanju actors Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala.

Information

Aaryan is working on a no-breather schedule right now

The film marks director Dhawan and Aaryan's first Bollywood collaboration. At present, Aaryan is working on a no-breather schedule as he has been simultaneously shooting, promoting and attending launch events for some of his most-anticipated upcoming Bollywood projects. After Dhamaka, he will be next seen in the horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Release

'Shehzada' will release on November 4 next year

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Priyadarshan's iconic horror comedy released in 2007, is being produced by Kumar. It will hit the cinema halls on March 25, 2022. He will also feature in the Ekta Kapoor-backed film Freddy opposite actress Alaya F. Coming back to Shehzada, the film is set to hit the big screens on November 4 next year.