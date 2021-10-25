National Awards: 'Chhichhore' team dedicates win to Sushant Singh Rajput

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 25, 2021, 05:07 pm

'Chhichhore' producer and director dedicated the film's National Award win to late star Sushant Singh Rajput

At the 67th National Film Awards ceremony held today in New Delhi, Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore received the National Award in the Best Hindi (Feature) Film category. While it was a moment of joy, feelings were bittersweet as lead star Sushant Singh Rajput was not there to share the moment. In a respectable gesture, the makers of Chhichhore dedicated the award to the late actor.

Team

'Sushant is an integral part of our film,' said Tiwari

Present at the event to receive the award, Tiwari said, "Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him." At the same time, Sajid Nadiadwala on the official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE), the production house behind the project, also penned a message addressed to the late star, along with a picture.

Twitter Post

Check out the tweet here

A Moment of Pride for all of us at NGE today as we’ve received the prestigious National Award for #Chhichhore! Thank you @initeshtiwari for this special movie!



We’re really grateful for all the love dedicate this award to #SushantSinghRajput ♥️



- #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/YfxCxz95Mc — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) October 25, 2021

Loss

Tiwari had earlier described the win as 'a mixed feeling'

Looking back, when the winners of this year's National Film Awards were announced back in March, Tiwari had described it as "a mixed feeling" as Rajput was no longer there to share the happiness. "There is a joy but there is sadness too," he had added. Nadiadwala had dedicated the honor to Rajput then. The actor's co-stars had also fondly remembered him.

Movie

The 2019 flick had been financial and critical success

Released in September 2019, Chhichhore focused on college friendships and taught us to never give up on life. All the leads (Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla) played young and aged-up roles. It was both critically acclaimed and did well financially. Shocking fans and loved ones, Rajput passed away in June 2020.

Other awardees

Kangana posted pictures with parents after fourth National Award win

Coming to the event, Kangana Ranaut won her fourth National Award for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga. She celebrated the win by posting a picture with her parents. Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle) and Dhanush (Asuran) picked up Best Actor awards. South superstar Rajinikanth was honored with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea was judged as Best Feature Film.