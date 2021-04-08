A Marathi film producer has accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of harassing her for eight years. In a two-page open letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi and various leaders, the accuser, Dr. Swapna Patker, has alleged that the torture began ever since she left Sena's mouthpiece publication Saamana. Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut said, "proven right," thus reigniting her verbal feud with him.

In the letter, the accuser, who's a renowned psychologist, demanded justice against the continued abuse, alongside requesting security. She recalled Raut allegedly using his power in Maharashtra to launch repeated investigations against her and her family. As per the letter, she was also a victim of physical assault in 2013. Her note, posted on social media, further details the terrible torture she had tolerated.

Further, the psychologist shared that approaching the police, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, or other officials of the state on the matter hasn't yielded any result. Notably, Patker had produced the Marathi film Balkadu, which is loosely based on Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. According to her, she has written several columns for Saamana, where Raut is the associate editor.

In follow-up tweets, Patker accused media houses of knowing about the issue but not covering it. She also mentioned that she'll "not die like SSR" but instead fight. On Tuesday, she wrote: "I'm not expecting help from anyone now. I just expect public support. My country & my state has failed me as a citizen." To note, Patker owns Dream & Happiness Wellness Center.

Sharing the news article on Twitter, Ranaut, in her reaction, said that she has been "proven right" time and again. To recall, her feud with Raut started when she had criticized Mumbai Police's inefficiency in Kai Po Che! actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Terming her "haramkhor," the Sena MP had asked the Queen actress not to return to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh.

