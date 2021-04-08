Coronavirus hasn't just attacked many known faces of the film industry, its steady spread is affecting their businesses too. Several high-budget ventures such as Sooryavanshi face an indefinite release delay. In this light, another heavyweight film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, might also get pushed back. While there was a buzz around the same, its lead star, Salman Khan, has now made it official.

Statement 'We're still trying our best to release Radhe on Eid'

Radhe is slated to release on Eid (May 13) this year. Speaking about a probable postponement, Khan commented, "We are still trying our best to release Radhe on Eid but if this lockdown is going to continue then we might have to push it to the next Eid." Since the Prabhu Deva-directorial is an out-and-out family entertainer, chances of a digital release get reduced.

Impact Could be released as planned if cases go down: Khan

Khan was speaking at the virtual cover launch of Kabir Bedi's autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, when he said they would go ahead with their original timeline, if the coronavirus situation comes under control by then. In his address, the 55-year-old actor-producer also urged people to don masks, maintain social distancing, and follow restrictions set by the government.

Warning 'Lockdown to adversely affect theater owners and daily wage laborers'

The superstar added that if people don't adhere to the rules, then the lockdown is not just going to affect theater owners adversely, but the daily wage workers in the industry will also suffer, like they did last year. "So, everyone should take this seriously and see that we kill coronavirus and move on in our lives before it kills us all," Khan added.

Similar case Recent COVID-19 graph led to postponing of 'Sooryavanshi' release too