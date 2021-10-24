This is what Rajinikanth tweeted before receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Rajinikanth expressed his gratitude before receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Monday

In April this year, the former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar had announced the government was going to confer the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award upon superstar Rajinikanth. And now, the day the Darbar actor receives the prestigious award is upon us. Ahead of the event on October 25, Rajinikanth expressed his feelings about the honor in a letter. Here are more details.

He called the 'special landmark' an 'important occasion'

Taking to Twitter, the Kaala star wrote Sunday: "Tomorrow is an important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One, 'Dadasaheb Phalke award,' being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people (sic)." The second landmark, Rajinikanth mentioned, was his daughter Soundarya Vishagan launching her app "Hoote" on Monday.

He will receive honor at National Film Awards, New Delhi

To note, the actor will receive India's highest film honor at the National Film Awards cermony on Monday in New Delhi. His name was chosen for the award by a jury panel, consisting of acclaimed members such as Asha Bhosle, Shankar Mahadevan, Mohanlal, Biswajeet, and Subhash Ghai. A Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Rajinikanth has also won four Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Through awards, Rajinikanth's 'contribution as actor, producer, screenwriter' celebrated

Going back a few months, Javadekar had called Thalaiva "one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema." "His contribution as actor, producer, and screenwriter has been iconic," read his announcement further. After the announcement, Rajinikanth had expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to the government, adding, "I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey."

PM Narendra Modi was one of first to congratulate Rajinikanth

Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you.



It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

'Thalaiva' will soon set theaters on fire with 'Annaatthe'

Notably, the 70-year-old will be felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019. Before him, legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, Gulzar, and Pran have won the honor. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth remains to be unstoppable even today as he is gearing up for his Diwali release, Annaatthe. Coming to the theaters during the festive season, experts believe the movie will revive cinema halls.