Tammy Beaumont slams her 11th fifty in WT20Is: Key stats

Beaumont falls after reaching her fifty

England lost three wickets for just 17 runs in the first four overs. Beaumont and Amy Jones tried to stabilize the innings with a 70-run partnership. Beaumont scored a quickfire half-century but was run out in the 12th over. This saw India seize the momentum and get the job done. Jones also fell soon after, leaving England reeling at 110-6.