Tammy Beaumont slams her 11th fifty in WT20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Tammy Beaumont scored a valiant fifty for England in the 2nd WT20I at the County Ground, Bristol. Chasing a target of 181 runs, Beaumont managed 54 runs. However, it wasn't enough as England fell short of India's score. England managed 157/7 in 20 overs. This saw India win the match by 24 runs and take a 2-0 lead. Here's more.
Knock
Beaumont falls after reaching her fifty
England lost three wickets for just 17 runs in the first four overs. Beaumont and Amy Jones tried to stabilize the innings with a 70-run partnership. Beaumont scored a quickfire half-century but was run out in the 12th over. This saw India seize the momentum and get the job done. Jones also fell soon after, leaving England reeling at 110-6.
Stats
3rd fifty against India Women
Beaumont scored 54 runs from 35 balls. She slammed 8 fours and 1 six. In 106 matches (90 innings), she owns 1,923 runs at 24.34. This was her 11th fifty (100s: 1). Versus India Women, she owns 360 runs from 20 matches (16 innings) at 24 (50s: 3). Meanwhile, in 35 home matches, Beaumont owns 852 runs at 30.42 (100s: 1, 50s: 7).