Yashasvi Jaiswal on verge of breaking Dravid, Sehwag's Test record

Yashasvi Jaiswal , the young Indian cricketer, is on the brink of breaking a major record in his fledgling Test career. The left-handed opener is all set to become the fastest Indian batter to complete 2,000 runs in Tests. The current record is jointly held by Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who both achieved this milestone in 40 innings.

Record chase Details of the record Dravid reached the landmark in 1999 against New Zealand in Hamilton, while Sehwag followed suit in 2001 during a match against Australia in Chennai. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jaiswal made his debut in July 2023 against West Indies and has since scored 1,903 runs from 38 innings at an average of 52.86. He will have a chance to break this long-standing record when India takes on England in the second Test at Edgbaston on July 2.

Match review Jaiswal scored a century in the 1st Test In the first Test match, which India lost by five wickets at Headingley, Leeds, Jaiswal made a significant contribution. He scored a fluent 101 off 159 balls before getting out to opposition skipper Ben Stokes. This was his fifth Test hundred (50s: 10). However, he couldn't repeat his form in the second innings as he managed just four runs off 11 balls before being dismissed by Brydon Carse.