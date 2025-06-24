England's Zak Crawley slams his 17th Test fifty: Key stats

Duckett and Crawley came out to bat in the final session on Day 4, with India setting a 371-run target. They negotiated the Indian bowlers to return unbeaten. The duo restarted with the same vigor on the fifth morning. While Duckett launched a counter-attack, Crawley rotated the strike. Crawley departed before tea, falling to Prasidh. He slammed a 126-ball 56 (7 fours).

Stats

A look at his Test stats

As mentioned, Crawley raced to his 17th half-century in Test cricket. The English opener, who fell for 4 in the first innings, now owns 3,092 runs from 55 Tests at an average of 31.55. His tally also includes five tons. Notably, Crawley completed his sixth Test half-century against India. No other opposition has conceded over three fifties to him.