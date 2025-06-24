England's Zak Crawley slams his 17th Test fifty: Key stats
What's the story
England opener Zak Crawley played a defiant knock on Day 5 of the 1st Test against India at Headingley, Leeds. Slamming an impactful half-century, Crawley added a 188-run opening stand with Ben Duckett. The duo stunned India as England attempted to chase 371 on the final day. Crawley's stay was ended by Prasidh Krishna in the 43rd over. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Impactful knock from Crawley
Duckett and Crawley came out to bat in the final session on Day 4, with India setting a 371-run target. They negotiated the Indian bowlers to return unbeaten. The duo restarted with the same vigor on the fifth morning. While Duckett launched a counter-attack, Crawley rotated the strike. Crawley departed before tea, falling to Prasidh. He slammed a 126-ball 56 (7 fours).
Stats
A look at his Test stats
As mentioned, Crawley raced to his 17th half-century in Test cricket. The English opener, who fell for 4 in the first innings, now owns 3,092 runs from 55 Tests at an average of 31.55. His tally also includes five tons. Notably, Crawley completed his sixth Test half-century against India. No other opposition has conceded over three fifties to him.