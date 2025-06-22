Rishabh Pant completes 150 catches in Test cricket: Key stats

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has achieved a major milestone in Test cricket by completing 150 catches. The achievement came on Day 3 of the first Test match between India and England at Headingley, Leeds. Pant achieved this feat when he caught centurion Ollie Pope off Prasidh Krishna's bowling. England ended Day 2 on 209/3 and Prasidh got an early wicket in the morning on Sunday, dismissing Pope for 106 as England got reduced to 225/4.

Do you know? 3rd Indian wicketkeeper with 150-plus Test catches By completing 150 Test catches, Pant has become only the third Indian wicketkeeper to reach this landmark after legends MS Dhoni (256) and Syed Kirmani (160).

Stats A look at Pant's keeping statistics After taking the catch of Pope, Pant added one more catch to his tally when Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ben Stokes (20). In 44 Tests (86 innings), Pant has claimed 151 catches. He also owns 15 stumps, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 13 Tests versus England (48 innings), Pant has clocked 48 dismissals (43 catches, 5 stumpings). Overall on English soil, Pant has 36 dismissals with 35 catches and a stumping.