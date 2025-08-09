Shai Hope hammers his 29th fifty in ODIs: Key stats

West Indies skipper Shai Hope hit a knock of 55 from 77 balls in the 1st ODI of the 2025 series against Pakistan at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Hope entered the crease when his side was placed at 81/2 in the 15th over. He added 24 runs alongside Evin Lewis, 31 alongside Sherfane Rutherford and another 64 alongside Roston Chase. Here's more.

Knock Hope takes his time to build WI's innings Hope held his fort from one end and played a role of an anchor. The Windies were 136/4 at one stage before Hope and Chase stitched a 50-plus stand and helped the team get to 200. Shaheen Afridi dismissed Hope to reduce WI to 200/5. Hope failed to pick a slower ball from Afridi and ended up getting caught.

Stats 2nd fifty versus Pakistan for Hope Hope's knock of 55 from 77 balls had 4 fours. He has raced to 5,727 runs from 140 matches (135 innings). He averages 49.37 with his strike rate being 78.63, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was Hope's 29th fifty (100s: 17). Versus Pakistan, he has 328 runs from 8 matches at 41. Hope slammed his 2nd fifty versus Pakistan (100s: 1).