Rishabh Pant hits his 7th century in Test cricket: Stats

Rishabh Pant has hit his 7th century in Test cricket. The Team India wicketkeeper batter attained the landmark on Day 2 of the Headingley Test against England. Pant resumed the day on an unbeaten 65 from 102 balls. He had helped India reach 359/3 at stumps on Day 1, sharing a 138*-run stand with skipper Shubman Gill. India have surpassed 400 runs. Here's more.

Knock Pant has been sublime form in this Test Coming to the crease when India were 221/3, Pant ended Day 1 strongly alongside skipper Shubman Gill, Pant looked in control and defied England with his approach. His knock had the odd boundaries and unorthodox shots which kept fans entertained. On Day 2, Pant has continued to bat from where he left off on Friday. Alongside Gill, the partnership is blossoming further.

Runs 3,000 Test runs and 7th century for Pant On Day 1, Pant completed 3,000 Test runs for India. He got to the mark with his 52nd run of the contest. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became 27th Indian batter with 3,000-plus runs. Pant reached the landmark in his 44th match (76 innings). And now, he smashed his 7th Test century. He also owns 15 fifties in Tests.

Do you know? Pant has been dismissed in the 90s on 7 occasions As mentioned, Pant owns 15 fifties in Test cricket. Notably, on 7 occasions, Pant has been dismissed in the 90s. On Saturday, he avoided getting out in the 90s for the 8th time.