Volkswagen retires its flagship Touareg SUV after 24 years

Volkswagen is set to retire its flagship Touareg SUV by the end of 2026, according to a report by Autocar UK. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to focus on more affordable models for cost-conscious consumers. The decision also follows the discontinuation of Touareg sales in the US market since 2017, where it was replaced by Atlas.