Volkswagen retires its flagship Touareg SUV after 24 years
What's the story
Volkswagen is set to retire its flagship Touareg SUV by the end of 2026, according to a report by Autocar UK. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to focus on more affordable models for cost-conscious consumers. The decision also follows the discontinuation of Touareg sales in the US market since 2017, where it was replaced by Atlas.
Market strategy
Shift toward budget-friendly lineup
The discontinuation of the Touareg SUV indicates Volkswagen's shift toward a more budget-friendly lineup. The company has not revealed any direct successor for the Touareg, which further emphasizes its new focus on affordable models. Despite this, Volkswagen isn't completely ignoring European customers looking for larger vehicles. Last October, it launched the Tayron in two- and three-row configurations, which is related to the Tiguan.
Historical significance
A look at the Touareg's history
The Touareg SUV was first produced in 2002. It was a joint effort between Volkswagen, Porsche, and Audi, which also gave birth to the Cayenne and Q7 models. The Touareg was designed as a premium product that would elevate Volkswagen into the luxury car segment. Despite its dwindling sales in recent years, it remained a bold offering with various powertrains including a V10 diesel engine option.