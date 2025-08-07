KTM to launch all-new 160 Duke in India this month

The 160 Duke runs on a liquid-cooled 160cc single-cylinder engine based on the KTM 200 Duke , expected to deliver about 19-20hp and up to 15Nm torque. You'll get features like a lightweight trellis frame (derived from the KTM 200 Duke), USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, disk brakes, and dual-channel ABS—solid kit for its class.

What about pricing and rivals?

With an expected price tag of ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Duke will go head-to-head with bikes like Yamaha MT-15 V2.0, TVS Apache RTR 2004V, and Bajaj NS200.

The upcoming RC 160 will take on Yamaha R15 V4—so if you're eyeing something sporty in this range, KTM just gave you more options to think about.