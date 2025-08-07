E20 fuel rollout sparks debate: Is it safe for vehicles?

What do vehicle manufacturers say?

The government says E20 is safe and that any small drop in mileage for older cars can be managed with regular servicing.

Still, brands like Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor warn that vehicles made before 2023 might need upgrades for the new fuel.

Shell India has also cautioned about possible engine damage and warranty issues, while some experts are pushing for clearer labeling at pumps so people know what they're getting.

Despite the concerns, E20 could help save on crude oil bills and reduce carbon emissions in the long run.