Amazon's Zoox gets green light for robotaxi tests
Zoox, Amazon's self-driving car company, just scored a big win: US safety regulators (NHTSA) have granted it an exemption to test its custom robotaxis—yep, the ones with no steering wheels or pedals—on public roads.
This comes after a long investigation into whether these futuristic rides met safety rules.
With this exemption, Zoox can now show off its tech in real-world demos.
Zoox is working with NHTSA to eventually offer rides for customers
Zoox started testing in Fremont, California and has already expanded to Las Vegas and San Francisco.
For now, it's all about non-commercial demos, but Zoox is working with NHTSA to eventually offer rides for real customers.
Thanks to the AV STEP program, which makes approvals easier for cars without old-school controls, we might see more of these driverless vehicles rolling out soon.