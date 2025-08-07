Amazon's Zoox gets green light for robotaxi tests

Zoox is working with NHTSA to eventually offer rides for customers

Zoox started testing in Fremont, California and has already expanded to Las Vegas and San Francisco.

For now, it's all about non-commercial demos, but Zoox is working with NHTSA to eventually offer rides for real customers.

Thanks to the AV STEP program, which makes approvals easier for cars without old-school controls, we might see more of these driverless vehicles rolling out soon.