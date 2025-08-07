Why is ECB against 2-tier World Test Championship? Explained

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has expressed its reservations about the proposed two-tier World Test Championship (WTC). The concern is that relegation could leave England without their most lucrative rivalries with Australia and India. ECB chairman Richard Thompson recently spoke on BBC's Test Match Special about his skepticism over the effectiveness of a two-tier model for Test cricket.

Model concerns Thompson's concerns over relegation Thompson said, "There's a lot of options that we've got to look at - tiers would be one of them." He further emphasized his apprehension about England potentially falling into Division Two and not playing against Australia and India. "That couldn't happen. There has to be a sense that common sense needs to play out here," he added.

System improvement Focus on improving existing WTC, says Thompson Thompson suggested that instead of a two-tier model, the focus should be on improving the existing WTC. He cited South Africa's success in the WTC 2023-25 cycle as an example where smaller countries could become strong contenders with adequate support. "The World Test Championship could work better than it does," he said, adding that it has created relevance and improved narratives in cricket.

Group formation ICC forms working group to improve WTC The ICC has formed a working group, led by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose, to look into ways of improving the WTC ahead of its next cycle starting in July 2027. The two-tier system was one of the major topics discussed at the ICC annual conference in July. However, details about this group's composition and specific brief are yet to be announced.