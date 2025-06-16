What's the story

The 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle is set to kick off with the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle, starting June 17.

While the two teams are hoping to star their red-ball campaign with a win, rain could play a major role during this five-day contest.

Notably, this will be Sri Lanka's first Test since their 0-2 home defeat against Australia earlier this year.

Have a look at the pitch report and stadium stats.