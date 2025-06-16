SL vs BAN, Galle Test: Pitch report and stadium stats
What's the story
The 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle is set to kick off with the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle, starting June 17.
While the two teams are hoping to star their red-ball campaign with a win, rain could play a major role during this five-day contest.
Notably, this will be Sri Lanka's first Test since their 0-2 home defeat against Australia earlier this year.
Have a look at the pitch report and stadium stats.
Historical context
Galle International Stadium sports turning tracks
The Galle International Stadium, known for its scenic beauty and rich history, has witnessed some memorable Test matches.
It can accommodate up to 35,000 spectators and has been a spin-friendly venue over the years.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the stadium has seen spinners take 373 wickets since the start of 2020.
The pitch for the impending Test will also assist spinners and slow bowlers. Anything above 200 will be difficult to chase here.
Pitch analysis
Notable stadium stats
The Galle International Stadium has hosted a total of 48 Tests as of now. As many as 26 Tests have been won by the team batting first.
The average first-innings score on this ground is 373. Besides, the average runs per over are 3.17.
Sri Lanka own the highest-ever total in Galle. They scored 704/3d against Ireland in 2023.
Meanwhile, South Africa were bowled out for 73 against SL in 2018, making it the lowest total here.
Performers
Top perfomers in Galle
Mahela Jayawardene, Angelo Mathews, and Dimuth Karunaratne are the only players with 2,000-plus Test runs in Galle.
Chris Gayle has the highest individual score on this ground (333 vs SL in 2010).
Notably, Muthiah Muralidaran and Rangana Herath are the only bowlers with 100-plus Test wickets in Galle. Among active bowlers, Prabath Jayasuriya leads the tally with 80 wickets.
Meanwhile, Muralidaran owns the best innings (7/46) and match figures (13/171) here.
Information
Farewell for Angelo Mathews
The impending series will mark the end of an era for Sri Lankan cricket, as Angelo Mathews will retire. Notably, Mathews is the most successive active player in terms of Test runs in Galle. He owns 2,206 runs at 45.02 with two tons.