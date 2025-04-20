Sylhet Test, Day 1: Zimbabwe in total control over Bangladesh
What's the story
Visitors Zimbabwe enjoyed themselves on Day 1 of the 1st Test of the two-match series in Sylhet.
Zimbabwe bowled out an experienced Bangladesh side for a score of 191 in 61 overs.
Mominul Haque scored a half-century for the Tigers. For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadza claimed three-fers.
In response, Zimbabwe finished unscathed at stumps on Day 1. They are 67/0.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh lose three big guns in quick succession
Bangladesh lost two quick wickets to be reduced to 32/2 in the 11th over.
Openers Shadman Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy were sent back.
Thereafter, Mominul and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 66 runs for the 3rd wicket.
Muzarabani dismissed Shanto to break the stand before Masakadza got Mushfiqur Rahim as Bangladesh were 123/4.
Moments later, a set Mominul departed with Bangladesh reeling at 136/5.
Collapse
Mominul's wicket defers the Tigers from roaring
Mominul scored a solid 56 from 105 balls. His wicket in the 43rd over hurt the Tigers.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam were sent back early as Zimbabwe reduced Bangladesh to 146/7.
A 41-run stand between Jaker Ali and Hasan Mahmud gave Bangladesh some joy but it was short lived as from 187/7, they were bowled out for 191.
Bowlers
Summary of the Zimbabwe bowlers on Day 1
Richard Ngarava went wicketless (0/37) in his 14-over spell.
Muzarabani bowled 19 overs and clocked 4 maidens. He conceded 50 runs for his three wickets.
Victor Nyauchi proved to be costly but ended up with 2/74 from 15 overs.
Wesley Madhevere bowled only three overs and finished with 2/2. He bowled 2 maidens.
Masakadza picked 3/21 from 10 overs (4 maidens).
Mominul
Mominul hits his 22nd Test fifty
Mominul slammed his 22nd Test fifty. His 56 was laced with 8 fours and a six. Masakadza got his wicket.
In 70 Test matches (130 innings), Mominul has raced to 4,468 runs at an average of 37.23. Besides his 22 fifties, he also owns 13 tons.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 9 matches against Zimbabwe, he owns 813 runs at 58.07 (100s: 3, 50s: 4).
Do you know?
3,000 runs in home Tests for Mominul
Mominul also completed 3,000 runs in Tests at home. In 39 matches (71 innings), he has 3,008 runs at 47 with the help of 11 tons and 12 fifties.
Information
Skipper Shanto scores 40 runs from 69 balls
Bangladesh captain Shanto registered a knock of 40 from 69 balls. He hit six fours. Playing his 34th match, he has raced to 1,806 runs at 28.66.
Response
Zimbabwe openers return unscathed at stumps
Zimbabwe openers Brian Bennett and Ben Curran added 67 runs in 14.1 overs before bad light forced stumps.
Bennett was the aggressor, disrupting the Tigers with an unbeaten 40 from 37 balls. He hit 6 fours.
On the other hand, Curran was watchful, scoring 17* from 49 balls. He slammed 2 fours.
Bangladesh tried as many as four bowlers but they were wicketless.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝟭 - 3rd Session: A 67-run opening partnership between Brian Bennett (40*) and Ben Curran (17*)— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) April 20, 2025
Zimbabwe trail Bangladesh by 124 runs #BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/ziHvQ4RgZf