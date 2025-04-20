What's the story

Visitors Zimbabwe enjoyed themselves on Day 1 of the 1st Test of the two-match series in Sylhet.

Zimbabwe bowled out an experienced Bangladesh side for a score of 191 in 61 overs.

Mominul Haque scored a half-century for the Tigers. For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Wellington Masakadza claimed three-fers.

In response, Zimbabwe finished unscathed at stumps on Day 1. They are 67/0.