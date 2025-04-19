What's the story

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, said he was grateful and proud to learn that a stand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been named after him.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) approved the proposal at its Annual General Meeting earlier this month.

Milind Narvekar, an MCA apex council member, had proposed the names of Rohit Sharma and other cricketing legends for the honor.

Here are further details.