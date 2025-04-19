'Unreal feeling': Rohit Sharma on Wankhede stand named after him
India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, said he was grateful and proud to learn that a stand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been named after him.
The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) approved the proposal at its Annual General Meeting earlier this month.
Milind Narvekar, an MCA apex council member, had proposed the names of Rohit Sharma and other cricketing legends for the honor.
Change
Rohit Sharma Stand to replace Divecha Pavilion, Level 3
The third level of the Divecha Pavilion at Wankhede Stadium will now be called the Rohit Sharma Stand.
The honor puts him alongside cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Merchant, and Dilip Vengsarkar, who also have stands named after them at the iconic venue.
Meanwhile, the change was confirmed by the MCA in a recent announcement.
Reaction
Rohit Sharma expresses gratitude for the honor
Rohit, who has been representing India since 2007 and a vital part of the Mumbai Indians since 2011, was overwhelmed by the honour.
"Now to sit back and think that there is going to be a stadium stand in my name, it is such an unreal feeling," he said at the inauguration ceremony of Mumbai T20 League's third edition.
"It is something that I have never thought of and I will be forever grateful for this honor in my life."
Achievements
Rohit Sharma's illustrious cricket career
Rohit has enjoyed a fruitful cricketing career in the last 12 months, having led India to Men's T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy wins as captain.
He was also a member of the squad that won the T20 World Cup (2007) and the Champions Trophy (2013).
With 19,700 runs from 499 matches with 49 hundreds and 108 fifties, he is India's fourth-highest run-scorer in international cricket.
Notably, he is also the only player to score three double centuries in ODIs.
Twitter Post
MCA confirmed the honour in official X post
𝐀 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢'𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐰𝐧 🫶— Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) April 16, 2025
Wankhede to have a stand named after Rohit Sharma! 🙌#RohitSharma #MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #BCCI pic.twitter.com/BLcHEk82Ir