In a historic Test cricket moment, Pat Cummins dismissed Rohit Sharma, marking the most times a captain has been dismissed by an opposing captain.

This record-breaking dismissal became the turning point of the match, leading to a series of Indian dismissals.

Despite a strong start from Australia, India managed to score 360, setting up a challenging target of 340 runs for the final innings.

Cummins's dismissal of Rohit is a historic moment in Test cricket (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Pat Cummins traps Rohit Sharma yet again to script history

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:51 am Dec 30, 202409:51 am

What's the story Australia's captain Pat Cummins has set a unique record by getting his Indian counterpart Rohit Sharma out six times in Test cricket. The stat was solidified on the final day of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. India were chasing a daunting target of 340 runs set by Australia. Despite a steady start from openers Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal, it was Cummins who finally breached India's defense.

Match breakdown

Rohit's dismissal triggers a collapse

Rohit's dismissal by Cummins proved to be the turning point of the match. After facing 39 deliveries, Rohit tried to flick Captain Fantastic but ended up gifting his wicket to Mitchell Marsh at gully. This started a procession of Indian dismissals with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli also falling soon. However, undeterred, Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant attempted to steady India's innings against Australia's bowling attack.

Historical context

Cummins surpasses previous captain vs captain record

Cummins's dismissal of Rohit is a historic moment in Test cricket, as it is the most times a captain has been dismissed by an opposing captain in this format. The previous record was held by former England skipper Ted Dexter and ex-Australia leader Richie Benaud, with five dismissals. This record was also matched by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and ex-Pakistan skipper Imran Khan.

Analysis

Rohit against Cummins: A recurring struggle

Rohit's troubles against Cummins have become a common theme in Test cricket. The Australian skipper has overall dismissed his counterpart eight times across 14 Test innings. Rohit has faced 225 balls and scored just 131 runs at 16.37. As per ESPNcricinfo, Cummins's teammate Nathan Lyon is the only bowler to have trapped Rohit more times in whites (9). Notably, Cummins has dismissed Rohit four times in the ongoing series. The latter's scores read 9, 3, 10, 3, 6.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Each of Australia's top-four batters slammed fifties as the hosts posted 474/10 batting first. Bumrah claimed four wickets. In reply, India managed 369/10 as centurion Nitish Reddy saved them from a collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Washington Sundar (50) also made vital contributions. Having earned a solid 105-run lead, the Aussies were powered by Labuschagne in the third innings as they finished at 234/10, setting India a target of 340 runs.