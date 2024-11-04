Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishabh Pant's performance in Test cricket's 4th innings has been impressive, with an average of 54.50, the third-best among Indians.

His strike rate of 76.22 is the fourth-best globally, and his overseas average of 71.40 is second only to Sunil Gavaskar.

Despite India's loss in the Mumbai Test, Pant's contribution has been lauded. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pant has managed 436 runs while chasing targets in Tests (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Presenting Rishabh Pant's sensational numbers in 4th innings (Test cricket)

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:33 pm Nov 04, 202412:33 pm

What's the story Rishabh Pant put on a show in the third Test against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, scoring half-centuries in both innings. Despite India's loss, Pant's 64 off just 48 deliveries in the fourth innings was the highlight of the match. His second-innings score had nine boundaries and one six, proving his aggressive batting style. Here we decode his stunning stats in the fourth innings.

Knock

Pant's performance following top-order collapse

Pant's contribution was especially important considering the early dismissals of top-order batters Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. The trio's loss left India reeling at 29/5 while chasing a target of 147 runs to win the Mumbai Test. Despite Pant's heroics, India were all out for 121 due to lack of support from other batters. However, the southpaw's knock garnered praises from several corners.

Average

Third-best average among Indians

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has raced to 436 runs across 10 innings while chasing targets in Tests at a stellar average of 54.50. The tally includes a ton and three fifties. Among Indians with at least 400 runs in the fourth innings, only Vijay Manjrekar (64.57) and Sunil Gavaskar (58.25) boast better averages. Notably, Pant's averages are under 47 in each of the first three innings.

SR

Fourth-best strike rate in fourth innings

Pant backs himself to go big amid tough circumstances as he owns the fourth-best strike rate among batters with 400-plus runs while chasing targets in Tests (76.22). He is only behind compatriot Virender Sehwag (81.61), West Indies's Vivian Richards (79.83), and WI's Clive Lloyd (79.25). While Pant has smoked 10 sixes in run chases, only Sehwag (15) has hammered more maximums in this regard among Indians.

Overseas

Sensational record in overseas Tests

Interestingly, Pant averages 26.33 while chasing targets in India. His fourth-innings average goes further up to 71.40 in away games. The southpaw has 357 runs in this regard. Only Gavaskar (72.21) has a better average among batters with at least 300 runs in the fourth innings away from home. No other batter averages even 48 or more in this regard.