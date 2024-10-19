Sarfaraz Khan has slammed his maiden Test ton (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

IND vs NZ: Sarfaraz Khan slams his maiden Test ton

By Rajdeep Saha 10:17 am Oct 19, 202410:17 am

What's the story Sarfaraz Khan has slammed his maiden Test ton. The Team India middle order batter got to the three-digit mark on Day 4 of the 1st Test match versus New Zealand in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz, who scored a duck in India's score of 46 in the 1st innings, made things count this time around. He resumed Day 4 on an unbeaten 70. Here's more.

Knock

A positive knock from Sarfaraz's blade

Sarfaraz came out on Day 3 with a positive intent after Rohit Sharma's dismissal. He joined Virat Kohli in the middle and the two stitched a superb century-plus stand. Sarfaraz played his shots and cleared the ropes as well. Moreover, he defended well. Kohli was dismissed off the last ball on Friday but Sarfaraz has come out on Day 4 and delivered.

Record

A unique feat for Sarfaraz

As per Cricbuzz, this is the 22nd instance of a batter egistering a duck and a hundred in the same Test. Shubman Gill was the most recent batter to attain this feat against Bangladesh in Chennai last month. The only other Indian to do that against New Zealand was Shikhar Dhawan - 0 and 115 at the Eden Park, Auckland in 2014.

Runs

Sarfaraz slams his 4th fifty-plus score in Tests

Sarfaraz got to his ton off 110 balls. Rishabh Pant is batting alongside him in the middle. Playing his 4th Test, Sarfaraz has 300-plus runs at an average of 60-plus. He has smashed his maiden ton as mentioned in addition to owning three fifties. Sarfaraz made his Test debut against England this year. He scored 200 runs from three matches at 50.

Information

Sarfaraz surpasses 4,500 runs in First-Class cricket

Playing his 52nd First-Class match (78 innings), Sarfaraz has surpassed 4,500 runs. He averages 69-plus in the format. This was his 16th hundred in FC cricket. He also owns 14 fifties.

Summary

Summary of the Test match

India were stunned by the New Zealand pacers in their first innings and folded for a score of 46. This was India's lowest Test score at home and 3rd-lowest overall. Matt Henry claimed a fifer. In response, Devon Conway (91) and Rachin Ravindra (134) helped NZ get to 402/10. India responded well in their 2nd innings and are nearing the 300-run mark.