Ravichandran Ashwin eyes these records in New Zealand Test series

By Parth Dhall 07:37 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will resume his duties in the longest format as India take on New Zealand in the three-Test series at home, starting October 16. After a successful outing against Bangladesh in the home series, Ashwin will once again lead India's spin attack. The star spinner, who has over 520 wickets, eyes several records in Test cricket. Here are some of them.

Ashwin set to surpass Nathan Lyon

Ashwin is presently India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, only behind Anil Kumble (619). The former owns 527 wickets from 102 Tests at a remarkable average of 23.65. His tally includes as many as 37 five-wicket hauls. In the impending series, Ashwin could surpass legend his long-time rival Nathan Lyon (530) in terms of Test wickets.

Ashwin eyes 400 Test wickets at home

India have three more Tests ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Therefore, Ashwin has an opportunity to complete 400 wickets in home Tests. Only Sri Lanka Muthiah Muralidaran (493) and England's James Anderson (438) have attained this feat as of now. Ashwin, with 374 Test wickets at home, is fourth on this list. England pacer Stuart Broad (398) is ahead of Ashwin.

Will Ashwin join Muralidaran?

Ashwin presently has the second-most five-wicket hauls at home in Test cricket, a list led by Muralidaran (45). He is set to become the second player with 30+ five-wicket hauls in home Tests.

India closes in on another feat

Ashwin is already the highest wicket-taker in India-New Zealand Test matches. He has snapped up 66 scalps from just nine Tests at 15.43 against this opposition. Ashwin will likely become the first-ever player with 70+ wickets in India-NZ Tests.