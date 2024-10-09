Summarize Simplifying... In short Since Joe Root's debut in 2012, he's topped the charts with over 12,500 Test runs.

Trailing behind him are Steven Smith with 9,426 runs, Virat Kohli with 8,159 runs, David Warner with 7,990 runs, and Kane Williamson with 7,834 runs.

Trailing behind him are Steven Smith with 9,426 runs, Virat Kohli with 8,159 runs, David Warner with 7,990 runs, and Kane Williamson with 7,834 runs.

These batters have shown remarkable performances, with Root being the only player to complete 5,000 ICC World Test Championship runs.

Joe Root has amassed over 12,500 Test runs since his debut in 2012 (Image credit: X/@ICC)

Decoding batters with most Test runs since Joe Root's debut

What's the story In the first Test between England and Pakistan in Multan, Joe Root eclipsed records with his 35th Test ton. Root made his Test debut on December 13, 2012, against India in Nagpur. With his latest century, he surpassed Alastair Cook to become England's highest run-scorer in the Test format. Here we decode batters with most Test runs since Root's debut.

#1

Joe Root - England (12,500-plus runs)

Since his debut in 2012, Root has amassed over 12,500 runs in 147 Tests (268 innings). The batter boasts a high score of 254, and averages 51-plus. Notably, he has smashed 35 tons and 64 half-centuries. Root owns the joint-most number of Test hundreds in 2024 (5). He is also the only player to complete 5,000 ICC World Test Championship runs.

#2

Steven Smith - Australia (9,426 runs)

Since 2012, Steven Smith has managed 9,426 runs in 104 matches (185 innings). The Australian talisman averages 58.54 and has smashed 32 tons and 39 fifties. Smith also owns 1,036 boundaries and 52 sixes in Tests. The batter's highest score is 239 (vs ENG in 2017). Overall, he owns 9,685 runs in 109 Tests, while averaging 56.97, including 41 fifties in total.

#3

Virat Kohli - India (8,159 runs)

Virat Kohli has scored 8,159 since December 13, 2012, across 102 Tests (171 innings), debut: 2011. The Indian averages 50.67 and boasts a high score of 254*. He owns 27 tons and 25 fifties, including 908 fours and 23 sixes. Overall, Kohli averages 48.89 in Tests, amassing a total of 8,947 runs in 115 matches. He owns 29 tons and 30 half-centuries in total.

#4

David Warner - Australia (7,990 runs)

David Warner racked up 7,990 runs in 100 Tests since Root's debut. The Australian made his Test debut on December 1, 2011. He averaged 44.88 since 2012 and smashed 23 hundreds and 36 fifties. His highest score is 335*. Warner retired from Test cricket on January 6, 2024. Overall, he owns 8,786 runs while averaging 44.59, including 26 hundreds and 37 fifties in total.

#5

Kane Williamson - New Zealand (7,834 runs)

Former Black Caps captain Kane Williamson managed 7,834 runs since December 2012. Williamson averages 59.80, and has racked up 29 tons and 30 fifties in 84 Tests (147 innings). His highest score is 251. Overall, the batter owns 8,881 runs across 102 Tests with an average of 54.48. He boasts a total of 32 tons and 35 fifties in Tests.