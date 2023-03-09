Sports

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Steven Smith elects to bat

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Steven Smith elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 09, 2023, 09:05 am 2 min read

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the duel (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India, who are 2-1 up in the series, need a win to officially secure a place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Australia are coming off an emphatic nine-wicket triumph. Australian captain Steven Smith has won the toss and elected to bat.

Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav. Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the duel. Sides batting and bowling first have won four Tests apiece here. Six games ended in a draw. India played two Tests against England at this venue in 2021, which saw spinners dominate the proceedings. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record

India have crossed swords with Australia in 105 Tests so far. The Aussies are ahead in terms of head-to-head record, having won 44. While India have won 32 matches, 28 of them have resulted in a draw (one tie). India have 23 victories and 14 defeats versus Australia at home in 53 Tests. Australia last won a Test series versus India in 2014-15.

India aim to bounce back

After suffering a rare defeat in the third Test, Rohit Sharma's men would be determined to bounce back. The Aussies will continue to miss the services of Pat Cummins. Steve Smith will lead the side. Notably, Australia have secured a place in the WTC final.