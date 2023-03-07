Sports

Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium: Stats, records, and more

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 07, 2023

A lot will be at stake when India meet Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series, starting March 9. India, who are 2-1 up in the series, need a win to officially secure a berth in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Meanwhile, the colossal Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the duel. Here are the key stats.

Largest cricket stadium in the world

Previously known as the Motera Stadium, the venue is the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 1,10,000 spectators. In 2015, the stadium was demolished for renovation and inaugurated again in 2021. Since then, India have played 11 international games here across formats, winning nine and losing just two. The hosts would be determined to extend their stellar run here.

India's run here across formats

India have won six of the 14 Tests played here. (Defeats: 2, Draws: 6). The hosts last lost a Test at this venue in April 2008 versus South Africa. In ODIs, India boast 10 wins and eight defeats in 18 outings. They have fared better in T20Is at this venue, winning five of the seven games played here.

India's star batters at this venue

Among active Indian batters, Rohit Sharma owns the most international runs at this venue, 309 in eight appearances (50s: 3). Notably, Shubman Gill slammed a T20I hundred (126*) here versus New Zealand last month. Shreyas Iyer owns 201 runs in six international games at 50.25 at this venue (50s: 2). ﻿Virat Kohli owns 284 runs at 40.57 at this venue.

India's star bowlers in Ahmedabad

Ravichandran Ashwin has enjoyed bowling at this venue, having scalped 19 wickets in three Tests at 18.89. Meanwhile, Axar Patel owns 20 wickets in just a couple of Tests here. The tally includes three fifers. Steve Smith is the only player from the current Aussie squad to have played an international game here. He scored 11 in the 2011 ODI WC clash versus Zimbabwe.

How Australia have fared at this venue

Australia have played just three international games (all ODIs) at this venue. While they lost two games, they emerged winners once. One of these two losses was famously recorded in the 2011 WC quarter-final versus India. Chasing 261, the Men in Blue comfortably crossed the line with five wickets in hand. As mentioned, Smith was a part of Australia's squad in the competition.

Spinners likely to dominate the proceedings

After the renovation of the venue, India played two Tests here, both against England, in 2021. 48 of the 59 wickets scalped by bowlers in the two games combined belonged to spinners. The upcoming game could see the same. Overall, sides batting and bowling first have won four Tests apiece here (Draws: 6). 338 reads the average first-inning score in Tests at this venue.