Sports

3rd Test: Decoding India's dominance at Holkar Cricket Association Stadium

3rd Test: Decoding India's dominance at Holkar Cricket Association Stadium

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 23, 2023, 04:50 pm 3 min read

India are gearing up to host Australia in the third clash of the four-Test series, starting March 1

India are gearing up to host Australia in the third clash of the four-Test series, starting March 1. The hosts are 2-0 up and a win in the upcoming game would seal the series for them. Meanwhile, the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore will host the contest, a venue where India have lost just once across formats. Here we decode India's dominance in Indore.

Two Tests have been played at this venue

Only two Tests have been played at this venue so far and India emerged winners both times. In 2016, they defeated New Zealand by 321 runs. Virat Kohli dazzled with a double-ton (211). ﻿Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 13 wickets. In 2019, India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs. Mayank Agarwal scored 243. Mohammed Shami scalped seven wickets in the game.

Six wins in as many ODIs

India have won all six ODIs they have played in Indore. While four of these victories came while batting first, the Men in Blue successfully chased down targets twice. India have defeated South Africa, New Zealand, England (twice), Australia, and West Indies in ODIs here. India's highest ODI total to date was recorded at this very venue, 418/5 vs WI in 2011.

Sehwag's historic double ton

India's highest ODI total was powered by former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's 219. Back then, he became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to slam an ODI double-ton. Last month, Rohit Sharma (101) and Shubman Gill (112) hammered ODI centuries at this venue against New Zealand. India posted 385/9 while batting first in the game and later claimed a 90-run win.

How have India fared in T20Is here?

India's only international defeat in Indore came in a T20I versus South Africa last year. Rilee Rossouw's 100* powered the Proteas side to a 49-run victory. India's other two T20I outings here were against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue won both matches comprehensively. Batters have enjoyed playing at this venue with the average first-innings score being 209.

Rohit Sharma's fastest T20I ton

Rohit Sharma scripted history here in 2017 by slamming the joint-fastest T20I century. He reached three figures off just 35 deliveries in that contest. Only South Africa's David Miller has touched the hundred-run mark in as many balls in T20Is. Meanwhile, Rohit hammered a 43-ball 118 in that contest as the home team walked away with a thumping 88-run win.

Stakes are high in the game

Meanwhile, the upcoming contest will be of great significance as a win would seal India's berth in the ICC World Test Championship final. Australia are also eyeing a place in the summit clash. They require at least a draw in the remaining two games to secure a win. A 0-4 whitewash would give SL a chance to meet India in the final.