Suzie Bates scripts history with eighth half-century in WT20 WC

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 20, 2023, 10:31 am 2 min read

Bates is the highest run-getter in Women's T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Suzie Bates dazzled with a half-century as New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their last league game in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. She scored 56 off just 49 balls (six fours). Notably, the right-handed batter became the first player to record eight fifty-plus scores in Women's T20 WCs. Here we look at Bates' stats.

A well-paced knock from Bates

Opting to bat first at the Boland Park in Paarl, NZ were off to a flying start with openers Bernadine Bezuidenhout (32) and Bates adding 46 runs. After Bezuidenhout departed, Bates found another potent partner in Amelia Kerr as the duo added 110 runs for the second wicket. Meanwhile, the veteran batter eventually fell prey to left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera.

Eight fifty-plus scores in Women's T20 WC

As mentioned, this was Bates' eighth fifty in WT20 WC. She has smoked 1,066 runs in 36 appearances in the competition at 32.30 (Highest 94*). No other batter owns 1,000 or more runs in the competition's history. With 137 runs in four games, the 35-year-old is the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing tournament (50s: 2). Only Australia's Alyssa Healy (146) owns more runs.

Highest run-getter in Women's T20Is

With 3,820 runs in 143 matches at 29.61, Bates is also the highest run-getter in Women's T20Is. Australian skipper Meg Lanning is placed second on the list with 3,346 runs. Bates' tally of 26 50-plus scores (50s: 25, 100: 1) is also the highest for any batter in the format. Meanwhile, only Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur owns more WT20I caps (149) than Bates.

How did the game pan out?

NZ posted 162/3 in their allotted 20 overs with the top three making vital contributions. Amelia Kerr smoked a fiery 48-ball 66. In reply, the Lankan team got bundled out for 60. NZ's 102-run win is the second-biggest victory in terms of runs in the history of WT20 WC. South Africa top the list, having defeated Thailand by 113 runs in the 2020 event.

How NZ can qualify for the semi-final?

While Australia have sealed a semi-final berth from Group A, NZ and South Africa are in contention to take the remaining spot. The Kiwis finish the league stage with two wins in four games (NRR: +0.138). SA, who currently own one win in three games, boast a better NRR (+0.685). Hence, NZ need Bangladesh to defeat SA in their last league game.