Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final: Saurashtra lead Bengal by 143 runs

Written by V Shashank Feb 17, 2023, 06:43 pm 2 min read

Saurashtra lead by 143 runs in the Ranji Trophy final (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Saurashtra took charge on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 final against Bengal at Eden Gardens. Resuming from 81/2, the former champions guided themselves to 317/5 at stumps. Fifties from Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Jani, and skipper Arpit Vasavada helped their cause. For Bengal, medium pacer Ishan Porel (2/72) has been their best bet. Saurashtra have a 143-run lead heading into Day 3.

Bengal bowlers toil hard to get breakthroughs

Mukesh Kumar (2/83) stung early with the wicket of Desai. Porel was a big positive with two scalps to his name, including the prized wicket of Jackson. He also uprooted Sakariya to conclude with 2/72 in 18 overs. Meanwhile, the likes of Akash Ghatak (0/29), Shahbaz Ahmed (0/27), and Akash Deep (1/78) failed to take a single wicket on Day 2.

Saurashtra's middle-order rises to the occasion

Saurasthra were down to 109/4 in the first session. Desai departed after scoring a quick fifty, with Chetan Sakariya (8) joining him soon. The 2019-20 winners then laid a fight-back, with the in-form duo Jackson and Vasavada adding 95 runs. Jani then joined hands with Vasavada to forge an unbeaten 113-run stand for the sixth wicket as Saurashtra kept Bengal on the sidelines.

Vasavada breaches the 900-run mark in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Saurashtra were in a tricky spot before Vasavada arrived. The middle-order batter stayed unharmed to amass 81 off 155 deliveries (4s: 11). Vasavada has also raced to 907 runs at 82.45 (100s: 3, 50s: 3). He is only the second batter besides Mayank Agarwal (990) to breach the 900-run mark in Ranji Trophy 2022-23. Notably, Vasavada scored a double-ton in the Ranji Trophy semi-final.

A look at other key performers

Jackson racked up a 105-ball 59 (4s: 10). It's his fourth fifty of the season. He scored his maiden ton in the semi-final. Jani has tallied a 100-ball 57* (4s: 10). He now has 566 runs at 40.42 (50s: 5). Desai whacked 50 off 79 deliveries (4s: 8, 6s: 1). He now owns 610 runs in the tournament at 40.66 (100s: 3, 50s: 3).