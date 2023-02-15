Entertainment

All about Natasa Stankovic's romantic fairytale wedding gown

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic officially got married in the year 2020

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife-actor Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vow on Tuesday. The two held their white wedding at a posh resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan, amidst their friends and family. The couple shared pictures from their dreamy wedding on social media. While Pandya rocked a black tuxedo, Stankovic looked gorgeous in a white gown that was a reflection of a romantic fairytale.

Intricate detailing that reflects Stankovic's 'fierce romanticism'

Stankovic opted for the corseted bodice that came with natural pearls embroidered all over it from the shelves of Shantanu and Nikhil. The gown which came with a thigh-slit at the front was intricately embellished with cloud dancer beads, precious stones, and pearls. Per the designers, the gown was inspired by the bride's "fierce romanticism" that she embodies.

The subtle details of the couple's initials

A piece from Shantanu and Nikhil's couture collection, Stankovic's pristine white gown had minute detailing of the love she holds for her husband. The long tulle sleeves of the gown were designed with "subtle yet unnoticeable details of NH," the initials of Stankovic and Pandya. These beautifully embroidered initials added a touch of customization to her wedding gown.

A closer look at the couple's wedding gown

Craftsmen took 50 days to create her veil

Stankovic's gown was no ordinary piece. The designer duo revealed on Instagram that nearly two months were spent making the veil alone. "The 15 feet long veil is a lustrous glory of the elaborate craftsmanship of forty artisans over the course of fifty days, exhibits an ornate play of pearls, leather sequin, and beads manifesting into the fairytale of Nataša's celebratory ensemble," they said.

All about their Udaipur wedding

Pandya and Stankovic's white wedding was held at Raffles in Udaipur. The couple arrived in the City of Lakes on Monday along with their two-year-old son Agastya Pandya. Also attending their wedding was Pandya's elder brother-cricketer Krunal Pandya with his wife and son, and cricketer Ishan Kishan, among others. The couple got engaged in January 2020 followed by their registry marriage the same year.