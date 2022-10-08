Sports

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 08, 2022

Hardik Pandya is gearing up to play his third T20 WC (Source: Twitter/ @BCCI)

Hardik Pandya will be critical to India's success in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The all-rounder has been in sublime form lately and is expected to be an asset on Australian tracks. Pandya will also have redemption in mind as his fitness issues in last year's T20 WC earned him massive criticism. Let's look at how he fared in the mega event.

Debut Horrendous outing on debut

Pandya wasn't even two-month-old in international cricket when he played his maiden T20 WC match in 2016. It wasn't a memorable game for either Pandya or India as New Zealand dominated them in Nagpur. Chasing 127, the hosts were bundled out for 79. Pandya went wicketless and gave away 10 runs in the only over he bowled. He scored one off seven balls.

Numbers How the maiden campaign panned out?

While the then 22-year-old showed glimpses of his potential in the other four games, he couldn't really set the stage on fire. Overall, he took five wickets in the competition with his economy rate being over 10. He only got to bat twice in the tournament, where he could accumulate only 16 runs. However, his 7-ball 15 versus Bangladesh proved to be crucial.

Annecdotes Memorable last-over against Bangladesh

The highlight of Pandya's campaign was his thrilling last over against Bangladesh. Pandya was asked to defend 10 runs. While he conceded a single on the first ball, Mushfiqur Rahim dispatched his next two deliveries for boundaries. Pandya then dismissed Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah on the next two deliveries before Dhoni executed a famous run-out on the last ball. India thus by won one run.

Controversy Controversial selection in the 2021 event

While Pandya had stamped his authority by the 2021 event, he wasn't entirely fit for the mega event. However, he was selected and the team management played him as a genuine batter. This didn't go down well with the cricket world and eyebrows were raised over his selection. As India couldn't enter the knock-out stage, Pandya was further blamed for the team's failure.

Stats What do the numbers say?

Pandya scored 11 and 23 in games against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively, which India lost. He did score an unbeaten 13-ball 35 against Afghanistan but the game was effectively a dead rubber. Overall, he scored 69 runs in the tournament at an average and strike rate of 34.5 and 153.33 respectively. He somehow managed to bowl four overs but went wicketless.

Form Pandya in superlative form ahead of the tournament

While Hardik doesn't have pleasant memories of the event, expectations are pretty high from him this time. In 19 T20Is this year, Pandya has scored 436 runs with his strike rate being over 150. The right-arm pacer has also taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 8.65. Fitness issues haven't troubled Pandya either since his comeback to the national team.

Information Pandya's numbers in the game

Overall in T20Is, Pandya has racked up 989 runs at 25.35. He has smashed two fifties. With the ball, Pandya has effected 54 dismissals at 28.68. He has two four-wicket hauls.