IND vs SA, David Miller breaks these records: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 03, 2022, 01:09 pm 2 min read

Miller slammed a record-breaking 106* in the 2nd T20I (Source: Twitter/@ProteasMenCSA)

Middle-order batter David Miller nearly pulled off what could have been a record-breaking victory for South Africa in the second T20I against India. Although the left-handed batter slammed his second T20I ton, SA fell 16 runs short while chasing 238. He smashed an unbeaten 106 off 47 deliveries. During the chase, Miller also became the SA's leading run-scorer in T20I cricket.

Knock Miller stole the show!

Miller reached the three-figure mark in 46 deliveries, clobbering his second T20I ton. He belted the bowlers left, right, and center during the run-chase. South Africa were reduced to 47/3 in the run-chase. However, Quinton de Kock and Miller still kept the Proteas afloat. While the former looked rusty, Miller stole the show with a thunderous knock. He hammered eight fours and seven sixes.

Information Only SA batter with two T20I tons

Miller is now the only South African batter with more than one century in T20I cricket. His maiden T20I ton came against Bangladesh in 2017. It came off 35 balls, the joint-fastest ton in T20I cricket with Rohit Sharma and S Wickramasekara.

Runs Most T20I runs for South Africa

Miller is now the leading run-scorer for South Africa in the shortest format. In fact, he is the only SA batter with over 2,000 T20I runs. Miller broke the record of JP Duminy (1,934) to achieve this feat. Miller, who made his T20I debut over a decade ago owns 2,009 runs from 103 matches at a strike rate of 145.47.

Records Other records broken by Miller in 2nd T20I

Miller is the first player with a T20I century in under 50 balls more than once (35 balls vs Bangladesh, 2017 and 46 balls vs India, 2022). Miller now has the most T20I runs in the death overs (857). He surpassed the former Indian captain MS Dhoni (856) in this regard. They are the only players with over 800 T20I runs at the death.

Do you know? Multiple T20I tons batting at number five or below

Miller has become the first player to slam multiple T20I tons batting at number five or below. His 106* in the second T20I is the highest score by a number five batter in the shortest format.