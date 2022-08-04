Sports

SA's Reeza Hendricks slams fourth-consecutive T20I half-century: Key stats

SA's Reeza Hendricks slams fourth-consecutive T20I half-century: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Aug 04, 2022, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Reeza Hendricks struck 74 off 53 deliveries against Ireland (Source: Twitter/@OfficialCSA)

South African opening batter Reeza Hendricks smacked a 53-ball 74 against Ireland in the first T20I on Wednesday. The right-hander smashed 10 fours and a six (SR: 139.62). He played a substantial role in SA's 211-run total. He bagged the Player of the Match as the Proteas won by 21 runs. Notably, it was Hendricks' fourth-consecutive fifty in the format. We decode his stats.

Feat Hendricks joins an elite list!

Hendricks is only the sixth batter to register four successive half-centuries in T20I Internationals. New Zealand's Brendon McCullum was the first to clock such a feat (2008-09). Universe Boss Chris Gayle too holds this record (2012). Namibia's Craig Williams and Canada's Rayyankhan Pathan attained the feat in 2021. France's rising sensation Gustav McKeon registered scores of 76, 109, 101, and 87 last month.

2022 Hendricks tops the scoring charts in 2022 (T20Is)

Hendricks is currently SA's leading run-getter in T20Is played this year. He has whacked 281 runs at 46.83. He has struck at a phenomenal rate of 147.12. On the boundary front, Hendricks has tonked 34 fours and five sixes. His scores so far read 4, 23, 57, 53, 70, and 74. Heinrich Klassen (163) and Rilee Rossouw (131) follow Hendricks.

Career A look at Reeza's career

Reeza marked his T20I debut against Australia in 2014. Since then, he has bashed 1,330 runs across 47 matches. He averages a decent 29.55 and has struck at a rate of 126.18. He has slammed 11 fifties, with 74 as the career-best. Meanwhile, Hendricks has amassed 565 runs in 24 ODIs, averaging 25.68. He has a hundred (102) and three fifties.

First T20I How did the first T20I pan out?

South Africa were reduced to 45/2 before Hendricks and Aiden Markram came to the rescue. The duo added a century-plus stand. SA lost both these players on the same score (157) before Tristan Stubbs and Dwaine Pretorius helped the side finish on a strong note. Ireland batted well but couldn't get past SA's total. The Proteas will eye glory in the decider on Friday.