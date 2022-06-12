Sports

IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Pitch Report, records, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Jun 12, 2022, 12:57 pm 2 min read

Ishan Kishan slammed a fifty in the last T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India will face South Africa in the second of the five-match T20Is on Sunday. Rishabh Pant & Co. would be hopeful of a win to level the series 1-1. SA are loaded with T20 campaigners who are enjoying a rich vein of form. It wouldn't be a surprise if they outclass the hosts in this fixture. Here is the complete pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host this duel. The venue has hosted two T20Is and has averaged a first-innings total of 136. Both pacers and spinners have had a fair deal of success. As per the weather forecast, it will be a highly humid affair, with levels as high as 95%. Dew is likely to aid the batters as the game progresses.

Information A look at the telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 HD, and Star Sports 3. The viewers can also live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app (paid subscription). It will begin at 7 PM IST.

SA vs IND SA have a 1-0 lead versus India in Cuttack

The Proteas beat India by six wickets in their last T20I face-off in Cuttack in 2015. Batting first, India were folded on 92. Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina were the top scorers with 22 runs each. For SA, Albie Morkel had claimed figures of 3/12. Later, the visitors chased down the target in 17.1 overs, riding on JP Duminy's 30*.

Numbers KL Rahul is the top scorer here

As per ESPNcricinfo, KL Rahul has the most T20I runs at Barabati Stadium (61). MS Dhoni (44) and Rohit (39) follow suit. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket here (4). Team India has the highest T20I score at this venue: 180/3 vs SL, 2017. The lowest score at this venue: 87/10 SL vs India, 2017.

Records Barabati Stadium: Here are the interesting records

Former India skipper Kapil Dev claimed his 300th Test wicket here in January 1987. Yuvraj Singh scored his personal best in ODIs at this venue (150 vs England, 2017). Meanwhile, Mohammad Azharuddin has the highest individual score in ODIs here (152* vs Zimbabwe). Notably, Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja stitched a 275* run-stand against Zimbabwe in 1998, the highest fourth-wicket stand in ODIs.