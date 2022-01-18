South Africa vs India: Statistical analysis of the ODI series

The three-match ODI series between South Africa and India is set to start from Wednesday onwards. The South Africa versus India first ODI will be played at Boland Park. The stadium will also host the second game. The third match will be played in Cape Town. Ahead of a tough series on offer, we decode the key statistical analysis.

Context Why does it matter?

The three-match ODI series between SA and India can witness several feats being achieved, besides new milestones for the players involved.

India will hope to do well in the series and flex their muscles.

SA have dominated the scenes at home against India but the visitors will want to bank on their 6-1 drubbing of the hosts in 2018-19.

H2H record A look at the head-to-head record

The two teams have played each other in 84 ODI matches to date. The Proteas have managed to win 46 games. India have pocketed 35 wins. Three games did not have a result. On South African soil, the two sides have played 34 ODIs. SA have pocketed 22 wins, India have won 10. Two matches didn't have a result.

Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal can get to 100 ODI scalps

Having played 56 ODIs, India's wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a total of 97 scalps at 26.93. He has two five-wicket hauls with the best figures worth 6/42. He needs three wickets more to reach the milestone of 100 and can become the 23rd Indian cricketer to do so. He can also surpass Sourav Ganguly's tally of 100 ODI scalps.

Kohli Kohli can achieve these feats

Virat Kohli has racked up 12,169 runs in ODIs at 59.07. Notably, he has scored 5,057 runs away in ODIs. In the upcoming series, Kohli can surpass Sachin Tendulkar's away runs tally in ODIs (5,065). Kohli has scored 2,118 runs at neutral venues, besides 4,994 at home. Kohli (1,287) can surpass Rahul Dravid (1,309) and Ganguly (1,313) in terms of ODI runs versus SA.

Dhawan Dhawan can script these numbers

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 798 runs against SA in ODIs at 49.87. The southpaw is 202 runs shy of becoming just the fifth Indian to score 1,000-plus runs versus SA. Dhawan has 6,105 runs in ODIs at 45.55. He can surpass the likes of Joe Root (6,109), Matthew Hayden (6,133), Kane Williamson (6,173), and Sir Richie Richardson (6,248) in terms of ODI runs.

Feats Other notable feats that can be achieved

Kohli has 70 centuries across formats in international cricket and can get past Ricky Ponting (71). David Miller (3,367) needs 133 more to get to 3,500 ODI runs. He can also get to 250 fours in ODI cricket (247). Quinton de Kock has 784 ODI runs against India and is 16 shy of registering the mark of 800.