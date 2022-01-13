The Ashes: James Anderson eyes these records in Hobart Test

The Ashes: James Anderson eyes these records in Hobart Test

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 04:58 pm 2 min read

James Anderson has taken 640 wickets in Test cricket

Australia and England will clash in the 5th Test of the 2021/22 Ashes series, starting January 14. Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host the second Day/Night fixture of the series. England will bank on their most experienced fast bowler, James Anderson. He has proved his mettle with the pink ball in the past. Anderson is eyeing the 650-wicket mark in the format.

Context Why does this story matter?

Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket.

In 2020, he became the first-ever fast bowler to have taken 600 Test wickets.

He is presently the third-highest wicket-taker in the format after Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Anderson, who fares well in Day/Night Tests, can break several other records at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Wickets Anderson set to complete 650 Test wickets

(Source: Twitter/@jimmy9)

As of now, Anderson has taken 640 wickets from 169 Tests at a remarkable average of 26.58. He is set to become the first-ever fast bowler and the third overall bowler with 650 or more Test wickets. As stated, Muralitharan (800) and Warne (708) are the only bowlers to have achieved this feat in Test cricket presently.

Information Anderson will play his 170th Test

Anderson has represented England in 169 Tests, the second-most appearances in the format. He is behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who is the only player with over 200 appearances in Test cricket. Anderson is set to become the second-ever player to play 170 Tests.

D/N Anderson has 17 wickets in D/N Tests

Anderson is one of the few bowlers in international cricket who swings the ball both ways. Therefore, he is more effective with the pink ball that moves more than the red one. Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in Day/Night Tests, having scalped 17 wickets from five Tests at 19.76. He could surpass Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah (18) on the list.

Feat Test wickets after turning 36

Anderson has taken 100 wickets from 31 Tests at an incredible average of 23.09 after turning 36. He has the joint-fifth-most wickets after the age of 36 with West Indies' Lance Gibbs. The former can break a tie with Gibbs in Hobart. Rangana Herath (216), Clarrie Grimmett (192), Courtney Walsh (144), and Sydney Barnes (139) occupy the top four spots on this list.