The Ashes, Jonny Bairstow smashes seventh Test century: Key numbers

England batter Jonny Bairstow helped his side fight back from a position of bother on Day 3 of the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG. The Australia versus England fourth Test saw the visitors be reduced to 36/4 before Bairstow's 103* helped them get to 258/7 at stumps. Bairstow shared two vital stands to bring up a magnificent ton. Here are further details.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

England resumed Day 3 on 13/0 before their openers Haseeb Hameed (6) and Zak Crawley (18) departed with the side being reduced to 36/2. Dawid Malan (3) and Joe Root (0) fell moments later. Thereafter, a 128-run stand bailed England out. Jos Buttler (0) departed soon leaving England on 173/6. Bairstow and Mark Wood (39) added 72 runs. Scott Boland (2/25) delivered for Australia.

Context Why does it matter?

It was a brilliant effort from Bairstow, who came in at a crucial juncture and played to his strengths.

He shared a pivotal century-plus stand alongside Ben Stokes before adding another partnership.

What was so special about the innings was his aggression.

He played some brilliant shots and got runs at a quick pace.

This was a much needed knock.

Bairstow Bairstow impresses with a valiant effort

Bairstow is unbeaten on 103, hammering eight fours and three sixes. He clocked a strike rate of 73.57. Bairstow attacked Nathan Lyon and dispatched the loose deliveries bowled by the Aussie pacers. As he got set, the runs followed and the two major partnerships were notable. Ben Stokes scored 66 as Wood played a cameo (39 from 41 balls).

Numbers Seventh Test century for Bairstow

In 80 Test matches, Bairstow has raced to 4,524 runs at an average of 34.27. He has seven tons and 22 fifties with the best score of 167*. As per Opta, Bairstow's SCG century on Friday is now the first by an England batter in a men's Test in Australia since Alastair Cook's innings of 244 runs in the Boxing Day Test of 2017.

Runs Bairstow gets past 1,000 runs against Australia

Bairstow has surpassed the 1,000-run mark against Australia in Tests. He has raced to 1,033 runs at 29.51. Notably, Bairstow has registered his second century in Tests versus the Aussies. Out of his 1,033 runs, 498 have come in Australia at 33.20. Meanwhile, he has amassed 535 runs on home soil at 26.75. Both his Ashes tons have come in Australia.