The Ashes: Glenn McGrath contracts COVID-19 ahead of Pink Test

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 02, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

Glenn McGrath has tested positive COVID-19 positive (Source: Instagram/@GlennmcGrath11)

Days before the start of the Pink Test, veteran Australian seamer Glenn McGrath has tested positive for COVID-19. The year-opening Test in Australia every year is called Pink Test. Australia are currently involved in the ongoing Ashes series against England. They have a 3-0 lead already. The New Year Ashes Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting from January 5.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

(Source: Insta/@GlennmcGrath11)

Pink Test is played in the memory of McGrath's late wife Jane McGrath. Jane died in 2008 due to cancer. The third day of SCG is celebrated as Jane McGrath Day. McGrath's participation on the third day is not confirmed. He will be virtually available on opening day. McGrath uses this game to raise funds for "McGrath Foundation," which supports breast cancer patients.

Statement PCR test confirmed positive result

The McGrath Foundation CEO, Holly Masters confirmed the former cricketer tested positive after a PCR test. "Glenn has had a PCR test which unfortunately returned a positive result. We wish Glenn and his family good health," Masters said. She thanked everyone for their support of the Pink Test and is looking forward to the game in Sydney.

Details The Ashes rocked by COVID-19 cases

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's training session on Sunday was disrupted after a net bowler tested positive. The touring side is currently without any net bowlers as others were deemed close contact. England were already hit by a number of COVID-19 cases as seven members in their camp had earlier tested positive. Australia's Travis Head has also contracted the virus and has been ruled out.

Series Australia have sealed Ashes 2021-22

Australia have taken a 3-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series. Australia humbled England by nine wickets in the first game. They hammered the visitors by 275 runs in pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Australia won the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs. The fourth (January 5-9) and fifth (January 14-18) games will be played at SCG and Blundstone Arena respectively.