The Ashes: Decoding the numbers of David Warner

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 09, 2021, 03:47 pm

David Warner scored 94 against England

Australian cricket team opener David Warner made his presence felt with a 94-run knock in the first innings against England in Brisbane. It was a fine performance as Warner stitched a superb 156-run stand alongside Marnus Labuschagne. Warner was lucky to have been allowed to get so far and he made the tourists pay. Here we decode Warner's numbers in The Ashes.

Australia needed a strong response with the bat after their bowlers made things count. Warner was tested by the England bowlers and he hung on. He spent the desired time and then freed his arms. The valiant stand alongside Labuschagne was extremely crucial. Warner has enjoyed batting against England at home and this was a good innings under pressure.

Australia folded England for 147 on Day 1 before rain played spoilsport. The Aussies lost Marcus Harris early on before Warner and Labuschagne struck fifties, besides an important century-plus partnership. England bowled well and got back to restrict the hosts to 195/5. However, Travis Head scored an aggressive century (112*) to help Australia (343/7) gain a 196-run lead.

Knock Warner rides his luck to score 94

Warner went on to score 94 from 176 balls. He smashed 11 fours and two sixes. Warner was bowled off a no-ball and some edges didn't carry in the first session. Post lunch, he was dropped by Rory Burns, who missed a sitter. Haseeb Hameed too missed out on a run-out chance. He was dismissed by Ollie Robinson post tea.

Ashes The Ashes: Warner gets past 1,700 runs

Warner's 94 saw him surpass the 1,700-run mark against England. He now has 1,709 runs at an average of 40.69. He became the 22nd Aussie batter to get past 1,700 runs against England. Notably, Warner slammed his 13th Ashes half-century. Warner is averaging 95.00 in Brisbane against England. He has amassed 380 runs in three Test matches, slamming his second fifty.

Stats Warner gets past 1,000 runs against England at home

Warner has surpassed 1,000 runs against England on home soil. He has 1,058 runs at an average of 62.23. Warner slammed his sixth half-century versus England at home. Overall, in 87 Tests, Warner has raced to 7,405 runs at an average of 48.39. He also registered his 31st Test fifty.

Do you know? Warner achieves this feat at The Gabba

As per Opta, Warner registered his sixth 50+ score as an opening batter in men's Tests at The Gabba. He has matched Bill Lawry for the second-most fifty-plus scores at the ground in Tests as an opener - only Mark Taylor (8) has more.